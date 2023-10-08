Metro services hit with delays after signal failure

Tram services were unable to travel into Wolverhampton after a signal failure

Ticket holders were initially told via a message on West Midlands Metro social accounts at around 8.30am that trams were unable to stop between The Royal and Wolverhampton due to a signal failure.

Trams were running between The Royal and Edgbaston Village only.

This was seemingly resolved within an hour, with only some residual delays.

But the good news was not to last - an update at 3pm said: "Due to operational issues trams will be operating between The Royal & Edgbaston Village only until further notice."

Tram users were told their tickets and passes would be valid on National Express West Midlands Bus 79.