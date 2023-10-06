Advertising tycoon and Wolverhampton University graduate Trevor Beattie set for Virgin flight into space today

An advertising executive is set to become among the first to take to the skies in Virgin's galactic first flight with paying customers.

The space 04 flight crew, Pictured left to right: Rom Rosano, Namira Salim and Trevor Beattie. Credit: Virgin Galactic
Birmingham-based advertising executive, Trevor Beattie, will join two other daring astronauts at around 2pm today as Virgin Galactic launches Galactic 04, the fifth space flight mission in as many months.

The mission will see Trevor, who is a University of Wolverhampton graduate, along with two other influential guests and two pilots, as they take a suborbital flight, that allows them to experience several minutes of weightlessness.

Though the plane won't reach orbit, the flight will be high enough that it allows passengers to see the curvature of the earth against the vastness of outer space.

On Twitter, Beattie, who has been a long-time investor of the Virgin Galactic project wrote: "I must arise and go now. To a long overdue appointment in a small cabin Up There.

"Thanks for putting up with my inane Space ramblings over the past few years. See you on The Other Side."

The spaceman will take to the skies not long after showing his support for The Crooked House, which was unlawfully demolished earlier this year.

Beattie will also join two other passengers for the flight, including astronomy educator, Ron Rasano, from California, and nonprofit Space Trust founder, Namira Salim, from Pakistan.

Virgin Galactic's 'boost' phase, which takes passengers to a suborbital level. Credit: Virgin Galactic

One of eight children born to working-class parents Jack and Ada, he was a school friend of future UB40 sax player Brian Travers and knew Ali Campbell, Jimmy Brown and Earl Falconer who would form the band with Robin Campbell.

