West Midlands Roads have warned of heavy traffic delays on the A454 Willenhall Road around the junction with Lower Walsall Street.
The delays come as emergency services deal with a broken down lorry on the city side.
West Midlands Roads said on Twitter: "A454 Willenhall Road around the junction with Lower Walsall Street, Wolverhampton.
"Broken down lorry on out of city side. Heavy traffic is reported. Expect delays."
Buses have also been diverted as a result of the incident, with National Express West Midlands saying: "Due to a broken down vehicle on Willenhall Road, Wolverhampton.
"Service 529 is currently diverting towards Walsall only via Bilston Road and Stowheath Lane. Apologies for any disruption to your journey."