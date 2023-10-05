Wolverhampton commuters warned to expect delays as broken down lorry causes traffic chaos

By Daniel WaltonWolverhamptonPublished:

Commuters have reported heavy traffic delays after a lorry broke down on a busy stretch of road in Wolverhampton.

Willenhall Road, near where the lorry has broken down
Willenhall Road, near where the lorry has broken down

West Midlands Roads have warned of heavy traffic delays on the A454 Willenhall Road around the junction with Lower Walsall Street.

The delays come as emergency services deal with a broken down lorry on the city side.

West Midlands Roads said on Twitter: "A454 Willenhall Road around the junction with Lower Walsall Street, Wolverhampton.

"Broken down lorry on out of city side. Heavy traffic is reported. Expect delays."

Buses have also been diverted as a result of the incident, with National Express West Midlands saying: "Due to a broken down vehicle on Willenhall Road, Wolverhampton.

"Service 529 is currently diverting towards Walsall only via Bilston Road and Stowheath Lane. Apologies for any disruption to your journey."

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News