Lamont Geddes was found guilty by a jury of 11 offences, including six counts of rape, two counts of assault, controlling and coercive behaviour, grievous bodily harm and attempted wounding, at Wolverhampton Crown Court and handed a 19-year prison sentence.

The sentencing of the 24-year-old, of Douglas Place in Wolverhampton, came on September 27 and marks the end of a sustained period of control by Geddes of a woman who he sexually abused and also coercively controlled, making threats to her over several years.

On August 11 last year, the victim flagged down a passing police car after an episode of abuse and told officers of the horrific ordeals she had been subjected to over the years, saying that Geddes "took her life away".

Detective Constable Beth Felton from West Midlands Police Adult Complex Investigation Team said: "This case spanned over several years and the level of abuse escalated with Geddes making the woman’s life a living nightmare.

“After one violent assault the woman managed to flag down a passing police vehicle and the true horror of the abuse came to light.

"She has shown incredible courage throughout this investigation which proved pivotal in securing a conviction.

“Geddes denied the charges in their entirety, forcing the woman to have the traumatic experience of giving evidence in court.

"The sentence is a clear recognition of the risk and seriousness of Geddes' horrific offences.

“We hope the woman’s bravery encourages others subjected to abuse and sexual assault to come forward - we are here to help and listen.”

West Midlands Police’s Public Protection officers are specially trained to deal sensitively with sexual abuse survivors, offer them support and guide them through the court process.

The force said it is important to note that survivors of rape are protected by law and have life-long anonymity.