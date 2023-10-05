Charity set to put on big event to benefit cancer charity

Secret Angels Volunteers with Councillor Barbara McGarrity at the last Macmillan coffee morning

Secret Angels will be running a Macmillan Cancer Support Tea event, an event aimed at raising vital funds for the charity, which offers emotional, physical and financial support to individuals who have been diagnosed with cancer.

The event on Sunday, October 15 will run from 3pm to 6pm at Dunstall Hill Community Centre in Wolverhampton and will be open to anyone who wants to come along to support Macmillan.

It's the latest event by Secret Angels, which has proven its unwavering commitment to making a positive impact in the community and has raised £10,370, which has been utilised to benefit those in need in Wolverhampton.

This will be Secret Angels third special relationship event with Macmillan Cancer Support and the charity said it is looking to raise a target of £2,000 for the charity through cake & food sales, stalls, lucky dip, raffles and competitions.

A Macmillan information stand will be available where information will be offered on health and wellbeing, healthy eating, money worries, how patients are supported through their cancer journey and how that support continues after their treatment.

Volunteer and organiser Alvina Ali said: “Our Macmillan Coffee Morning last year demonstrated this is a great way to come along and enjoy a cuppa, socialise in a friendly environment and raise some vital funds for a very important cause.

"There are 7,600 people in Wolverhampton living with cancer and the challenge now is to see if we can match or beat last year’s target.

"The money raised will be used for cancer patients in Wolverhampton and the event is an ideal opportunity for visitors to also experience the wonderful work we are delivering in some of the most deprived areas in Wolverhampton.”

To find out more about the event, go to facebook.com/secretangelsuk