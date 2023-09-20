Concerns over Wolverhampton bar and grill’s bid for licence changes

By Joe SweeneyWolverhampton

A food and drink venue in Wolverhampton has applied to council bosses to amend its licence regarding hours around the sale of alcohol and late-night entertainment, prompting noise concerns from residents and local councillors.

The Canalside Bar and Grill in Castlecroft Lane in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street View
The Canalside Bar and Grill in Castlecroft Lane is also seeking permission to update its layout and extend the licensable area, as well as amending and adding the new premises licence conditions.

