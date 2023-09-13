Wolverhampton road closed due to crash with traffic building

By Emma Walker

A Wolverhampton road is closed due to a crash.

Buses are being diverted on Aldersley Road due to the incident.

The numbers 6 and 784 are diverted in both directions via Lowlands Avenue, Codsall Road and Blackburn Avenue.

A spokesman for National Express said: "Allow more time for your journey. Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

More to follow.

