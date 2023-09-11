MP welcomes family to Parliament for debate on pregnancy drug

Jane Stevenson with Ted Bagley and Charlotte Fensome at the House of Commons

Wolverhampton North East MP Jane Stevenson met Charlotte Fensome and her father Ted Bagley to the Houses of Parliament on Friday for a debate on the Hormone Pregnancy Test, Primodos.

Charlotte’s mother Pat was one of many women given Primodos by their GP in the 1960s and 70s as a hormone pregnancy test.

In 1967, Charlotte's brother Steven was born with severe disabilities including epilepsy and brain damage and needed 24-hour care throughout his life, which was provided by his parents, Ted and Pat.

The families of Primodos victims have campaigned for justice for decades and after an independent review by Baroness Cumberlege, it was formally recognised that victims suffered “avoidable harm” from Primodos.

The then Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock issued a full apology on behalf of the NHS, but families are still seeking financial redress. This was also recommended by the report.

Ms Stevenson said: "It was an honour to speak on behalf of Steven and the whole Bagley family today.

"I met Steven at the family home in 2020, shortly after I was elected. He was a big bear of a man, full of fun and surrounded by his loving family.

"The Bagleys were victims of a medical scandal, and they needed and deserved so much more support to help with Steven's care.

"After decades campaigning for justice, Primodos families now need Government to follow the Cumberlege Report recommendations to provide financial redress.

"Legal battles with big pharmaceutical companies has delayed this help, and it is now, tragically, too late for Steven, who died from covid19 during the pandemic.

"The Bagley family now fights for other Primodos families, and I will keep fighting alongside them for as long as this takes.