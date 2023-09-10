Mr Horan has worked in the city's parks for almost four decades

Thomas Horan, or "Joe" as he is affectionately known, started tending the city's parks at the age of 25, working to maintain the parks as well as being the occasional shoulder to cry on for residents.

And now, at the age of 65, Mr Horan has decided to retire, admitting he needs to "rest for a while" after almost four decades in the job.

Mr Horan, who has lived in Wolverhampton all of his life, first applied for the role in the 1980s after seeing it advertised in his local newspaper.

He said: "They wanted a casual leisure attendant only on a summer basis, but because they all liked me, they kept me on and in the end, I never left.

"I've really enjoyed it because it's different day-to-day and it's involving myself with the public and all the different aspects of the communities within the park.

"I'm there if they need advice or help and a shoulder to cry on if they need it – I try and bring people out of their shell.

"I'm always out around the parks getting to be seen and known, and they know that there is a ranger on site that they can come to any time.

"I will be sad to go, I shall miss the people and the parks completely because it will be a big jolt when I'm not there anymore, but we all have to rest up sometime."

As part of his role, Mr Horan also tends to Tettenhall Pool, which he likened to Blackpool Pleasure Beach in the busy summer months.