Tesco back in Wolverhampton city centre after seven years

Tesco has today returned to Wolverhampton city centre for the first time in seven years.

A new Tesco Express has opened on Dudley Street in Wolverhampton city centre
A new Tesco Express was opening on Dudley Street, on the site of the former Clintons cards shop, which closed on April 1.

It is the first time Tesco has operated in Wolverhampton city centre since the supermarket inside the Mander Centre closed in February 2016 ahead of a multi-million-pound revamp of the shopping centre.

The new store is bringing up to 20 new jobs to the city.

A spokesman said: “We are really excited to open a new Tesco Express on Dudley Street in Wolverhampton.We are looking forward to serving the community.” The shop will provide a range of fresh vegetables, household essentials and a large number of other items.

