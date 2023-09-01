Skatepark celebrates 10th year anniversary with kick-flippingly good party

10th anniversary and party at Just Ramps Skate Park, Ettingshall Road, Wolverhampton. Pictured left, Zac Calder, in the air William Cowney and Chris Urban

Just Ramps Skatepark, on Waterside Industrial Estate, Ettingshall Road, has held the event to celebrate the 10 years that have been open to the public.

The skatepark, which was opened in 2013, was instantly loved by skateboarders and inline skaters alike, as well as BMX'ers scooter riders.

Zac Calder, owner of Just Ramps Skatepark said: "It's been a really good day yea, everyone has had a really good time.

"This event was really a time for those who used to come here to come back and mix with the newer people. We have had a lot of people say seeing the place again has brought back memories."

The skatepark, which has undergone a remodelling on the interior in the last few months, has been one of the most popular skate locations in the area since it opened.

Zac continued: "It's a close-knit community really. We have been remodelling the skatepark for the last few months so it's nice to see the skaters who left come back and see the new set-up.

"The 10 years have been really stressful but it has been extremely rewarding. The people who come here they're more friends for life than customers, It's been really good."

The skatepark now looks forward to another 10 years of providing skating services to the community, with Zac thanking the whole team.

Zac went on to thank the Just Ramps team for their support, including Sarah Edwards, Chris Urban, Paul Judd, Imogen Stanley, Sue Calder and Ian Sole.