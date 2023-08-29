Drivers stuck for over an hour in Wolverhampton city centre due to traffic light faults as tram testing under way

Traffic lights were pictured not working

What is normally a five-minute drive between Tesco Express on Willenhall Road and the Bilston Street roundabout took drivers over an hour – there was said to have been signalling problems with traffic lights at the roundabout not turning green at all.

Some traffic lights were on red for up to 10 minutes at a time, and drivers were seen continuing on through the red lights even as trams were approaching.

Cars were gridlocked in all directions

On Bilston Road, trams were seen crossing the junction when the traffic lights for cars were on green.

It comes as tram drivers begin training along the new Wolverhampton Metro extension line between the railway station and St George's.

Tram drivers have begun their training along the new Metro link to Wolverhampton Railway Station. Photo credit: Mrs Driver @curlybobbit