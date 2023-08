'The two hours after school were the most dangerous!' Teenager reflects on carrying knife at 12 years old and being stabbed as a schoolboy

Premium By Adam Smith Wolverhampton Published: 1 hour ago

In the latest instalment of the Express & Star's series of knife crime features Adam Smith interviews a teenager who has carried a blade from the age of 12.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter! Sign Up

More children are carryingn knives Children under 16 are most at risk of being stabbed on their journey home from school, one teenager has told the Express & Star.