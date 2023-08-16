Days away from opening of Wolverhampton East Park's new play area and splash pad

Councillor Craig Collingswood, cabinet member for environment and climate change, at the new play area

People are invited to come along to a celebration event on Tuesday to mark the opening of the new play area and splash pad, following more than £600,000 of investment by Wolverhampton Council.

The new play area with treetop towers, friendly sharks and octopus and water splash play has been completed after residents helped shape the plans.

The event will run from 1pm to 4pm and attractions include a free bouncy castle and face painting.

The new play area at East Park

The development of the play area at East Park includes a toddler zone with cradle swings and a trampoline, a junior zone with climbing walls and multi-play unit and a teenage area with pendulum swing and giant slides.

Other attractions include roundabouts, seesaws, wetpour tunnels, firefighters pole, rockers, springers and bucket and rope swings.

It also has ramped access for wheelchair users, hand grips and tactile play panels.

While swings and spinning areas have been designed to allow children of all abilities and confidence levels to play alongside their friends.

Work has been carried out by Wolverhampton Council in partnership with contractors Wicksteed.

It comes after the site was targeted by intruders in June, resulting in freshly laid wet pour rubber surfacing being damaged while still setting, and bags of sand were also emptied around the play area.

Councillor Craig Collingswood, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “I’d encourage local people to come along to the celebration event and enjoy the incredible new play area.

“When we held the consultation for East Park, we wanted to try and reflect what local people wanted. I hope that residents will find something for everyone in the development.

“Getting out and about in our parks and green spaces is so important for children and young people and can provide so many health and wellbeing benefits.

“The celebration event will help to thank all the residents who took the time to take part in the consultation, the local councillors and our stakeholders and partners.