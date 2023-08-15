Beacon Centre for the Blind launches its Swim 250 challenge

Swimmers are being urged to take a dip in September

The charity has launched its Swim 250 challenge to help ensure that no one has to face sight loss alone.

Swimmers just need to complete a total of 250 lengths at your local pool during September either as an individual or a team.

Participants can raise funds for the charity which has been helping people to live well with sight loss for almost 150 years, by getting their friends and family to sponsor them.

Beacon’s Supporter Engagement Manager Sophie Higgins said: “Whether you are a seasoned swimmer or more used to just dipping your toes in the water, everyone’s welcome to take part in our challenge and because it’s taking place throughout September, you can go at your own pace.

“Our team can offer support to anyone wanting some help to raise sponsorship and everyone who takes part will be able to track their lengths via our swimming log.”