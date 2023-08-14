Appeal to trace relatives of 69-year-old Black Country man so funeral can be arranged

Crowds flock to bigger and better Wednesfield Canal Festival
Relatives or friends of a man who passed away recently are being asked to get in touch with the Court of Protection Team at Wolverhampton Council so that his funeral can be arranged.
Charles Michael Walsh, who was 69, had been living in Willenhall and previously in Wolverhampton city centre.
Anyone who is related to Mr Walsh, or has any information which may help trace his relatives, is asked to please call Protection and Funerals Officer Emma Dart on 07771 836046.
She can also be emailed at emma.dart2@wolverhampton.gov.uk.