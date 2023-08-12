Appeal launched to help find missing Wolverhampton woman, 67

West Midlands Police have released this image of Anne

West Midlands Police have put out the appeal to members of the public to ask for their help finding Anne, who has gone missing from her home in Wolverhampton.

The 67-year-old is described as 5ft 5ins tall and has an Irish accent. The force has asked for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We need your help to find Anne who has gone missing from Wolverhampton.

"The 67-year-old is around 5ft 5ins tall and has an Irish accent.