Summer programme providing fun activities praised

Fran Oliver (activity co-ordinator at New Park Village Activities Network) and Councillor Chris Burden (cabinet member for Children, Young People and Education) with young people enjoying some of the Yo! Wolves summer activities.

Holiday activities provided through the Yo! Wolves summer programme are now in full flow, with thousands of children and young people signing up to take part.

Among the many providers delivering holiday events is New Park Village Activities Network, which is offering sports and games, arts and crafts and team building events to children aged between five and 15 at Holy Trinity Church Hall.

Councillor Christopher Burden, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for Children, Young People and Education, said: “It was great to visit New Park Activities Network and see first-hand how much our children and young people are enjoying the events and activities that they are providing here.”

“We know how difficult school holidays can be for many families at the best of times and we hope our biggest ever Yo! Wolves programme is giving parents a little extra support this summer.”

Fran Oliver, Activity Co-ordinator at New Park Village Activities Network, said: “We were delighted to have welcomed Councillor Burden to see one of our holiday clubs in action and experience some of the things we offer to young people in Wolverhampton.

“We believe it is so important to provide opportunities for children and young people to learn new skills, make new friends and take part in fun activities in a safe environment.

"It is lovely to see children enjoying themselves and we are pleased to be part of the Yo! Wolves programme providing much needed support for families and communities.”

The New Park Village Activities Network programme is one element of the Yo! Wolves programme, offering hundreds of activities available across the city to children and young people with a Holiday Activities Fund (HAF) code.

It is co-funded by the Department for Education, along with a comprehensive selection of free and paid for activities open to everyone.

These include sports, arts and crafts, dance and drama workshops, fun days and around 50 Summer Reading Challenge events in libraries.