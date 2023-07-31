Fire at bubble tea shop in Wolverhampton closes busy junction

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a bubble tea shop in Princes Square, Wolverhampton.

The Princes Square junction was cordoned off by the emergency services after reports of a fire in a four-storey building in Princes Square at around 9.45am.

The blaze was confined to the basement of the Taiwanese bubble tea business, Multea Choice.

No one was hurt during the fire but the whole of the four-storey building has been affected by smoke. Around 20 firefighters tackled the blaze which is now under control.

Witnesses at the scene, 33-year-old Aaron Singh and 64-year-old Marie Taylor, both from Wolverhampton, praised the fire service for their quick arrival on the scene.

27-year-old Mark Pollock from Dudley commented: "Just really glad no one seems to have been hurt."

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "At 9.45am on Monday (31 July), we responded to a fire in a four-storey building in Princes Square, Wolverhampton.

"The fire was confined to the basement of a bubble tea business, and involved cardboard and paper. No one was hurt.

"Four fire engines and a 4x4 Brigade Response Vehicle responded, with the first arriving within four minutes of being mobilised.

"The fire had been brought under control by 10.40am, by firefighters in breathing apparatus who used a hose reel and fire extinguisher.

"The whole of the building was affected by smoke, some of which also spread to a neighbouring property."

As a result of the Princes Square junction closing, more than a dozen buses have been diverted.