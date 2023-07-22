Bus station entrance to close for resurfacing works

Empty Georgian office building being converted into Wolverhampton guesthouse given extension green light
Premium
The Broad Street entrance to Wolverhampton bus station will be closed on Sunday morning.
The entrance will be shut to facilitate carriageway resurfacing works, according to National Express West Midlands.
It'll be closed between 7am and 9am on Sunday 23rd July.
⚠️ Important information ⚠️— NX West Midlands (@nxwestmidlands) July 21, 2023
Wolverhampton Bus Station
The Broad Street entrance to the bus station will be closed
to facilitate carriageway resurfacing works.
Sunday 23rd July 2023
7am until 9am