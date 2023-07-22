Bus station entrance to close for resurfacing works

WolverhamptonPublished: Comments

The Broad Street entrance to Wolverhampton bus station will be closed on Sunday morning.

Wolverhampton Bus Station (stock image).
Wolverhampton Bus Station (stock image).

The entrance will be shut to facilitate carriageway resurfacing works, according to National Express West Midlands.

It'll be closed between 7am and 9am on Sunday 23rd July.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Transport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News