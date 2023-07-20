Sports fans complain 'speedway is going to the dogs' after new racecourse track application

Speedway has a passionate following at Monmore Green stadium

In October 100 years of speedway will come to an end at Monmore Green Stadium due to owners Entain making Wolves homeless in order to increase the number of dog races.

Arena Racing Company's application to create a Wolverhampton Racecourse at Dunstall Park is widely seen as the death knell for Perry Barr Greyhound Stadium, which it also owns and is the home of Birmingham Brummies speedway club.

A pre-planning application has been submitted for the Birmingham site for 600 homes.

The closure of Perry Barr Stadium will be a further blow to the sport of speedway in the West Midlands. And will rule out any chance of Wolves using that stadium for race meetings.

Speedway fan Dave Jacobs said: "Speedway is literally going to the dogs. It is disgusting a sport like speedway could be totally dead in the West Midlands in a few years. It looks like the score will be Greyhounds 2 Speedway 0.

"Wolverhampton will have two greyhound tracks without any crowds but no place for Brummies and Wolves fans to watch the most exciting sport in the world."

However, as the raceourse application news broke many Wolves fans complained the ambitious racecourse plans will see the end of Monmore Green Stadium as ARC and Entain signed a deal in 2021 to provide greyhound racing together until 2029.

Wolves fan Yvonne Brown said: "They are both associated with each other and formed Premier Greyhounds, and they also have Dunstall Park, I now believe Monmore will be sold for development and Dunstall used."

She added: "They have wanted this for a few years, and you wait and see the council will give them planning permission."

Christopher Black added: "Monmore will be knocked down and houses built."

ARC is the largest horse and greyhound racing group in the UK, currently operating sixteen racecourses and five greyhound stadia, alongside a number of golf courses and hotels, including the Holiday Inn at Wolverhampton Racecourse.

Mark Spincer, from ARC, added: "Wolverhampton is a busy racecourse in terms of horseracing fixtures, but we are used to holding popular racedays, as well as major non racing events. With many of the facilities already in place, we are confident that it would prove a popular venue with greyhound owners, trainers and fans alike.”

Entain PLC is an international sports betting and gambling company. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and brands include Coral, Ladbrokes, PartyPoker and Sportingbet.