£6m 'box space' plans for Wolverhampton city centre on track as derelict shops bulldozed

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for visitor city, at the Cleveland Street city centre site where the new box space will be constructed

Final design work is being carried out ahead of a planning application being submitted for the new entertainment and events space in the west of the city centre.

Derelict shops in Cleveland Street have now been bulldozed to pave the way for the new development, with hopes it will bring tens of thousands of visitors to the city every year.

The cleared site and car park sitting between Cleveland Street and Bell Street will be used for the construction of the box space, which is set to open in 2024.

Computer generated images show what the shipping container-style venue could like, subject to final designs and planning approval

Cleveland Street derelict shops which have now been demolished

It is the next phase of a £22 million package of investment in the west of the city centre following extensive public realm improvement works to the Victoria Street and North Street areas – part of a transformation creating better public spaces that will attract more visitors.

Box Space will use shipping containers to create a new urban park offering space for public events as well as somewhere to meet up for a drink and a bite to eat.

The box space scheme, which also includes land remediation of the site, will be funded through a combination of the government's Future High Streets Fund and council investment.

It will also support the newly reopened The Halls Wolverhampton to boost the economy.

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for visitor city, said: “Clearing the derelict shops on Cleveland Street has already removed an eyesore in our city centre and now paves the way for an exciting new development that everyone can enjoy.

“We are now focused on finalising the plans for what will be a modern food, beverage and entertainment city centre facility that will boost footfall and create invaluable employment and business opportunities.