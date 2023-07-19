Lucky local scoops £50,000 in bingo winnings in Wolverhampton

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, is a regular bingo player and has been visiting Buzz Bingo Ashmore Park, in Lichfield Road, for 30 years.

They now plan to share the winnings with their children and hope to treat themselves to either a holiday or towards upgrading their bathroom.

Robert Wilkins, general manager at Buzz Bingo Ashmore Park, said: “We couldn’t be happier for our lucky winner and their fantastic win.

“For this member, Buzz Bingo means much more than just the game – it’s their safe place to meet friends and have a laugh with the team.

“The jackpot couldn’t have gone to a more deserving person – everyone was cheering from their seats – it was such a brilliant moment.”

Chief operating officer at Buzz Bingo, Stevie Shaves, said: “The atmosphere in club when there’s a win is always incredible, and we’re delighted to see one of our lucky members win £50,000 on the National Bingo Game Jackpot at Buzz Bingo Ashmore Park.

“Overall Buzz Bingo players win more than £2m per week in bingo prize money and we love to celebrate every one of them with our amazing community.”

The National Bingo Game is played every day across clubs in the UK.

To win a jackpot prize a player must be the first in their club to successfully complete a full house in 16 numbers or less to win £50,000, 20 numbers or less to win £1,000 or 24 numbers or less to win £100.