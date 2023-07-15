Great meat, warm welcome and indulgent desserts at Rodeos

You get a good and filling meal with the Ribeye Steak

It was a veritable feast of barbecued food from ribs to chicken to steaks and pizzas covered in sauce and, while very messy, was definitely worth a trip, particularly if my parents were visiting.

It closed 20 years ago and I'd be looking for somewhere in this country with the same range of barbecued tastes ever since. Turns out it was actually right on my doorstep.

The interior has lots of tributes and reminders to the world of cowboys and Americana

Rodeos has been a best kept secret in Wolverhampton since it opened three years ago, based inside the former Canal club building just outside the city centre on the Wednesfield Road.

Using fine ingredients sourced from both abroad and across the local area, it specialises in authentic American BBQ and comes with huge range of meats and sides, including a 32oz Tomahawk Steak which needs to be pre-ordered.

You have a choice of where you want to sit, including the sheriff's jail

My visit on a Thursday evening saw the restaurant filing throughout my time there, with families and a number of couples out on dates, and you can see what the place has a rising popularity with cowboy paraphernalia all around the restaurant, including a mechanical bull which was sadly not available that night, but can be used for parties and special nights.

For those fancying a bit of a ride, there is the mechanical bull

Seating-wise, you can sit in a saloon, inside the sheriff's jail or out in the open area near the bar, which carries a wide range of drinks, from spirits with a free mixer to cocktails, bottles of wine, shots, beer, cider, stout and a large number of soft drinks.

A refreshing and lovely mocktail - a nice accompaniment to my meal

Thursday night was two for one on cocktails and mocktails so, being as I was driving, I ordered two Snake Pit mocktails, made from Muddled Raspberry's, Lime, Apple Juice and Lemonade, and they were very refreshing, full of raspberry flavour, but not too tart or sharp.

It's a fine selection of beer and wine at Rodeos

The main reason I was there was to partake of the food so, to start with, I chose the Tasty Tenders, four pieces of chicken coated in the secret dust, fried and served with one of the homemade sauces, for which I chose the Jack Daniel's BBQ flavour.

It doesn't look a lot, but the four tenders are very filling

Service was friendly, with the waitress keen to suggest what I might want to have with the Tenders as a sauce and helping me pick the Smokin' JD, and after bringing my food over, she would check to see if everything was ok with my meal, being friendly, but without being overbearing.

The Tasty Tenders go well with the Jack Daniels BBQ sauce

The service was good, as were the Tasty Tenders, with the chicken being soft and succulent and the sauce adding a lot of flavour to it. Four didn't seem like a lot, but the rich flavour and taste made it seem like a big meal.

I was spoilt for choice for my main course, with selections including specials such as chicken and waffles, the Route 66, which just brings all the meat in one big plate and the Naked from the Pit selection, such as pork belly, brisket and ribs, as well as vegan options such as jackfruit.

Mac 'N' Cheese with Bacon bits. Very tasty and very moreish

There were also burgers and a range of grilled meats, from which I picked the 12oz Ribeye steak with the Beef Drippin' sauce and Sweet Potato fries, and added, from the excellent sides menu, a portion of Mac' and Cheese with bacon bits on top to add a different flavour.

I'm a steak person, so when my medium steak arrived, immediately, I was taken with the wonderful smell of the meat, coming fresh from the grill and the large amounts of bacon found on top of the Mac' and Cheese, so I felt confident about the experience to come.

Succulent and full of flavour, the Ribeye Steak is well worth carving into

The smell was one thing, but the taste was another altogether and I enjoyed a wonderful steak throughout, with a nicely salted texture that didn't require me to have to overly chew, the meat being very smooth and melting in my mouth.

The Sweet Potato fries add a nice change of flavour to the steak

The sauce complemented the flavour of the steak and was good for dipping my sweet potato fries in (I had a choice of Texan Spice, Hunters, Salt and Chilli or Ranch, but do appreciate a good sweet potato fry).

It went down quickly and the texture was rich, but without being overly stodgy and, as a result, not leaving me full and uncomfortable, with the Mac n' Cheese just adding that different flavour alongside it, plus you can't beat bacon bits on top.

Two courses in and I've already experienced some rich tastes, from soft and properly flavoured chicken to a plate of meat properly salted and spiced and cooked to perfection.

The Showdown Cheesecake is an indulgent and very tasty dessert

The dessert menu, however, is where the fun really begins as Rodeos will tempt you with offerings of indulgent cheesecake, moreish brownies and one of the great concepts of a can fondue, a can of warm chocolate sauce and a plate of strawberries, marshmallows, brownies pieces and banana to dip in.

Death by chocolate and cheesecake

I was in a cheesecake mood and decided to end my evening with a bang by ordering the Showdown Cheesecake, a big chunk of New York Cheesecake with a selection of toppings, from which I chose the Brownie Heaven.

What arrived at my table can only be described as a chocolate overload as, in addition to the drizzled chocolate covering the cheesecake, there were also brownie pieces on the cake, around the case and to the side of the cake.

An indulgent pot of chocolate comes with the Showdown Cheesecake

To top it all, there was a little pot of the chocolate sauce to the side, just to help with breaking things down.

The cheesecake itself was thick and cut up well, if a but crumbly at the base, and mixed with the chocolate to provide a very rich and sweet flavour that was very indulgent and left me needing a few seconds because of the amount of brownie pieces I ate.

Overall, it was a very tasty meal with friendly and attentive service in a restaurant that carries a nice and friendly atmosphere, full of staff who look like they're enjoying themselves and show that in their interactions with the customers and a wide selection of food available to people to try. 8/10

Sample menu:

Starters:

Tasty Tenders (Four chicken strips with choice of dip) - £7.45

Sticky Pork Ends (Sticky pork belly Burnt Ends) - £7.25

The Quick Draw Nachos - Individual £4.95, Sharer £9.45

Main Courses

12oz Ribeye (served with Skin-on Fries and house Slaw, plus choice of sauce) - £22.50

Route 66 (A generous selection of available smoked meats) - For 1 £27.75, for 2 £49.75

Carolina Torn Pork 'N' Nashville Torn Brisket (served with Skin-on Fries) - £18.25

Sides

Ranch BBQ beans - £2.75

Mac 'N' Cheese - £4.75

Corn Dogs - £5.75

Dessert

Showdown Cheesecake (with choice of topping) - £8.45

American Brownie and Ice Cream - £5.45