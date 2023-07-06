City’s digital strategy boosted by £250,000 investment

Wolverhampton Civic Centre

The allocation of Gainshare funding was originally managed by the Black Country Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), which ceased to exist on March 31 this year with responsibility moving to Walsall Council as accountable body.

It is proposed that current and future Gainshare receipts are split equally between the four Black Country local authorities subject to a collaboration agreement. Each local authority will receive the same sum of £250,273.

In a report to the council’s cabinet resources panel, the council’s head of digital projects Heather Clark said: “Wolverhampton is a gigabit and smart city with futureproofed digital infrastructure, including full fibre broadband and 5G to transform the delivery of services.

“Futureproofed digital infrastructure is crucial to making Wolverhampton a more attractive place to live and run a business, and it is the backbone of a modern thriving economy – driving productivity, spreading growth and delivering effective and efficient public services.

“Significant progress has been made with gigabit. Coverage has increased from 2 per cent in September 2020 to 90.8 per cent in December 2022. Full fibre coverage (1 GB) across the city has risen from 1 per cent in 2020 to 49 per cent of properties in February 2023. Our proactive approach to supporting the rollout of 5G has also accelerated the rollout by at least six months.

“We are working towards Wolverhampton becoming 100 per cent digitally included, with all residents having the access to devices, connectivity and skills to take advantage of what digital has to offer,” she added.

“Future Gainshare take-up assessments are due to take place in December 2023, with the outcome available from January 31 2024. It is likely that a further payment will be distributed between the local authorities at a later date.

“The funding could also support the use of visitor experience counters to measure footfall in the city, and also environmental sensors that can be used to detect fly tipping, graffiti, street cleaning and smart bins. Home and care sensors will measure heat and humidity, damp and mould and also be able to detect falls.”