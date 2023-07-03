Tree trunk splits in three, leaving damage and debris in Wolverhampton street

There was debris and damage after a tree split apart and fell near a residential care home in Wolverhampton.

The largest bit fell towards Elliott Court
The area around Walton Crescent, running adjacent with Birmingham New Road in Lanesfield, was closed off in both directions following the collapse of the tree, which happened on Monday afternoon.

The tree, which was situated on the corner of Arden Manor Care Home, had split at the root and caused the tree to break and fall in three directions.

The tree had snapped at the trunk
The first bit toppled over the entrance way of Arden Court
A broken piece of guttering was the biggest damage caused

One part fell into the row of trees running along the front of the care home's fence area, which has a large row of trees, while a second part fell into the trees dividing the home from the Elliott Court block of flats.

The third part fell through the row and took out a piece of guttering on Elliott Court before falling onto the grassland outside the house, with bits of twigs and other debris left scattered on the grounds, and the affected guttering was left hanging.

Wolverhampton Homes workers were seen outside Elliott Court, checking the tree and directing people away from the area, apart from residents of the court.

The area around the tree was cordoned off
The third part of the tree fell towards Elliott Court
The second bit had fallen towards the dividing area between Arden Manor and Elliott Court

Wolverhampton Homes and Arden Manor Care Home have been contacted for a comment.

