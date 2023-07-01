Heart of man stabbed at house party suffered 'significant damage', murder trial hears

WALSALL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 21/06/23.GV of Wolverhampton Crown Court. Updated stock pic..

Home office pathologist Alexander Kolar was giving evidence at the trial of Colin Phipps, who is accused of murdering 32-year-old Rommell Holding after a row at a house in Newbury Lane, Oldbury, on September 11 last year. Mr Holding died of his wounds two weeks later.

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard how West Midlands Ambulance doctor James Hudgil performed an emergency blood transfusion on Mr Holding after finding him bleeding profusely. He also administered an electric shock procedure when the patient started to become unresponsive

Doctor Kolar, who examined the body on September 27, two days after Mr Holding had died, said the emergency medical intervention, which had seen his sternum stitched and wired together, had made his analysis of the cause of death more difficult.

But he ruled out any natural disease prior to the incident which had caused the death and said there was clear evidence of two stab wounds .

He said: "There was a mark to his left arm which had begun to blister which might have been from a previous injury and a black line on his right hand index finger.

"But the injury that caused his death could be seen by significant damage to the heart which saw a number of stitched wounds to the middle line.

"There was profound blood loss and a seizure caused by the wound which would have reduced the effectiveness of the heart and the ability for it to pump blood and would have also affected the brain, as Mr Holding was initially responsive at the scene but then developed seizures.

"If it wasn't for the wound the death wouldn't have happened – it was due to the complications of that wound to the chest which was consistent with a sharp instrument which entered him twice."

Rommell Holding, 32, died after suffering injuries to his chest. Photo: West Midlands Police

The jury were shown the alleged weapon which was used to stab Mr Holding, who was among a group of friends invited to the party by hosts Billy Jo Thomas and her cousin Tammy Jones.

The prosecution allege he was stabbed when upstairs in the house and ran into the back garden before being bundled into his car where ambulance crews found him.

Doctor Kolar said: "The sharpness of the tip, the edges and the lengths of the weapon seen in court are consistent with the two wounds found on him which could only have been caused by stabbing motions."

Phipps, of Minster Close, Rowley Regis denies murder