Honorary Aldermen title for former Wolverhampton councillors

Wolverhampton Civic Centre

Philip Page served on the council for 20 years, representing the Bilston North ward. Jonathan Yardley, who also has 20 years’ service, represented the Tettenhall Regis ward.

Honorary Aldermen are invited to attend full council meetings in a non-participating capacity and are also invited to various functions such as Civic and Remembrance Sunday and other appropriate civic events. The names of Honorary Aldermen are inscribed on a roll of honour board on the ground floor of the Civic Centre.

A report to the council’s Governance and Ethics Committee, which will discuss the proposals next week, said: “Mr Page held many important positions within the council impacting on the lives of the citizens of our whole city. They are too numerous to mention, but in particular he was mayor in 2018-19 and cabinet member for schools, skills and learning.

“He chaired the statutory licensing committee, regulatory committee, health scrutiny panel and human resources panel. He was also vice-chair of the human resources appeal panel and took an active part on the other regulatory committees, scrutiny panels and reviews and advisory bodies he served on.

“Mr Page’s service meets the criterion for eligibility for conferment of the title agreed by the council. Following consultation with both political groups on the council it is proposed that the title is bestowed on him.

“Mr Yardley has also held many important positions within the council impacting on the lives of the citizens of our whole city. They are too numerous to mention, but in particular he was cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community safety and chaired the planning committee,” added the report.

“He was also vice-chair of the planning committee, superannuation committee, enterprise and business scrutiny panel, stronger city economy scrutiny panel and audit and risk committee. He took an active part on the other regulatory committees, scrutiny panels and reviews and advisory bodies he served on.

“Mr Yardley’s service meets the criterion for eligibility for conferment of the title agreed by the council. Following consultation with both political groups on the council it is proposed that the title is bestowed on him.”