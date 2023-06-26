City park’s new light festival set to draw crowds

How the Winter Light Trail festival will look. Photo: Wolverhampton Council

West Park will play host to the festive Winter Light Trail, organised by family operators Luminate, which will run from Friday, December 1 to Sunday, December 24.

The new event is part of a wider plan to turn Wolverhampton into an ‘events city’ over the next five years, building on the back of multi-million pound investment in projects including The Halls, Transport Interchange, art gallery and new public spaces in Victoria Street and Lichfield Street.

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, the council’s cabinet member for visitor city, said: “We are very much looking forward to seeing the first Winter Light Trail in West Park – a welcome addition to our events calendar and visitor experience for the city.

“Bringing more visitors to our city and town centres will generate significant economic benefit. In the last financial year alone, 2022-23, the council helped – either directly or through facilitating – to bring some 450,000 visitors to the city, contributing an estimated £14 million to the local economy.

“A tree is planted for every booking made for this event, so there’s even more reason for as many people as possible across our city to take this opportunity to illuminate their wintertime and visit what is sure to be a magical experience that can be enjoyed by young and old alike.”

Luminate director Daniel Maycock added: “We are really pleased to add Wolverhampton to our magical light trail venues. West Park is a beautiful setting, and our creative team is excited to show it in a new light with our enchanting trail. We look forward to welcoming the whole community to the event.”