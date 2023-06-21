Go-ahead to build new service station

The site of the current petrol station on Stafford Road, Fordhouses, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street View

The existing Fordhouses Service Station sales and commercial buildings on Stafford Road are to be demolished to make way for the new development, following a successful application by Motor Fuel Group (MFG).

As well as having a new sales building with an ATM cashpoint, ten-strong EV charging hub and jet wash bays, the new garage will have additional parking and associated works.

A statement from JMS Planning & Development Limited, the agents acting on behalf of MFG, said: “This application is of significant merit as it aims to upgrade and update an aged petrol filling station to improve the facilities it can offer motorists and to make better use of the land in terms of the site layout for efficiency to its users.

“Car parking arrangements will be upgraded, which will reduce customer parking on an ad-hoc basis – as they do at present – which in turn will improve the internal site circulation. The existing shop will be demolished and replaced with a new modern shop using glazing to allow views in and out of the building.

“Although slightly larger, the building itself will be in relatively the same location. The development will provide a low-carbon refuelling facility which will help meet the UK’s legally binding target to reduce total CO2 emissions by at least 80 per cent – relative to 1990 levels – by 2050. The redevelopment of the site will also assist in reducing the reliance on oil-based fossil fuels for road transport,” added the statement.