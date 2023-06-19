Voluntary sector contracts go out for tender

Wolverhampton Civic Centre

Local authority bosses have released two lots valued between £200,000 and £300,000 per year, based within the Voluntary, Community and Social Enterprise Sector (VCSE) infrastructure, sustainability, growth, partnership and volunteering, and also welfare, debt, housing and benefits advice.

The contracts are due to begin on October 1 and last for a period of five years in the first instance – with an option for the council to extend the duration for a further two years.

Providers will be able to bid for one or more lots either as a single organisation or in partnership with other organisations, which is something council bosses welcome and encourage.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal (Lab. Heath Town), cabinet member for adults and wellbeing, said: “These lots are being offered as part of our continued partnership with the voluntary and community sector and to ensure we are able to deliver services right in the heart of Wolverhampton’s communities – to achieve real outcomes for our residents.

“We are inviting applications from organisations which can demonstrate how they can work jointly with us and in partnership across all the sectors, to support people in making improvements in their life chances. Organisations can be either working on their own or in partnership with others.”