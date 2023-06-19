Go-ahead for shop and flats at former troubled pub

The boarded up Talisman pub in Wildtree Avenue, Underhill, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street View

The location of the former Talisman pub premises in Wildtree Avenue, Underhill, has this week been granted approval for conversion into a local convenience store, along with 14 one and two-bedroomed premises. The application was submitted by SEP Properties Ltd, based in Sutton Coldfield

In 2018 a gang was rumbled running a massive drugs empire from the premises, which led to the arrest and conviction of six people.

It was later revealed deals worth up to £10,000 had been taking place since 2016, alongside a cocaine courier service running to other parts of the city from the pub. In 2018 a gang was rumbled running a massive drugs empire from the premises, which led to the arrest and conviction of six people.

It was later revealed deals worth up to £10,000 had been taking place since 2016, alongside a cocaine courier service running to other parts of the city from the pub.

A search of the property also uncovered a hoard of stolen power tools which were being sold on by one of the gang members. Another raid on the pub yielded a huge stash of cannabis and equipment and facilities for growing the drug.