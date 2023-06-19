Green belt homes plan near Wolverhampton's Wightwick Manor turned down again

By Joe Sweeney

Plans for six new self-build homes in Wolverhampton have been rejected by council bosses again this week, after they agreed the development would wreck the city’s green belt and nearby heritage assets.

Green Belt land off Bridgnorth Road in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street View
Developer Richard Sanders had made a follow-up application for construction of the properties on grass land off Bridgnorth Road after a previous bid had been turned down. The latest plans included parking, landscaping and the creation of a children’s playground and extra open space.

