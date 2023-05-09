Wolverhampton care home residents enjoy Coronation party

Residents at Lime Tree Court, Wolverhampton

The regal street parties, hosted by not-for-profit care home provider, Sanctuary Care, saw the residents enjoy live music and entertainment, whilst toasting the crown over a glass of bubbles and a banquet of British classics – from coronation chicken sandwiches to Eton Mess, Pimm’s, and coronation quiche, of course!

To get into the party spirit at Lime Tree Court, Wolverhampton, the residents got crafty, creating hand-made Union Jack flags, and decorating with banners and bunting.

The Coronation festivities were a great opportunity for residents to chat about their memories of the Queen's Coronation when they were all children, the parties their streets held, the food their Mother's brought along, the games they all played and the music that they all sang along to during that joyous event.

Lettie Batchelor, age 85, said: “I watched the Queen’s coronation at the house of a neighbour of my grandmother - it was a bus ride to get there. People could not afford televisions then to watch it in their own home.

“I've always been interested in the Royal Family and have been looking forward to the King’s coronation and to watching the service and celebrations.”

The celebrations were organised by Sanctuary Care’s home teams who are committed to enriching their residents’ lives.

Helen Park, activities co-ordinator at Sanctuary Care, said: “We had great fun planning the Coronation parties and it was fantastic to see the smiles on everyone’s faces when we came together to celebrate such a joyous occasion.