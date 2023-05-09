Driver of car told police he gave Ronan Kanda's killers a lift "for petrol money"

Ronan Kanda was stabbed to death

Joseph Francis, 21, can be seen in CCTV footage driving around Walsall and Bilston before stopping when the schoolboy walked past them.

Two masked youths then jumped out the car and minutes later the 16-year-old would be dead, a tragic case of mistaken identity.

Francis was arrested and questioned by police and the transcript of the interview was read out to Wolverhampton Crown Court.

He said: "I used to get a bit of money for driving them about, I needed the money for petrol.

"I told my girl the others in car had been acting odd. When I got home I Facetimed her for two hours."

Claiming he had no-idea about the fatal attack on Ronan, Francis told police: "I want to make it clear I had nothing to do with this.

"When it all calms down I will talk to the family, I don't want to be caught up in all this."

Francis has been charged with murder but denies the charge.

Defenceless Ronan died from his injuries after being stabbed in the chest and side during an attack near his home, in Mount Road, Lanesfield, shortly after 8.30pm on June 29 last year.

CCTV footage shown to the court shows the boy walking near his home in earphones and looking at his phone. He was totally oblivious to what happened next. A masked swordsman stabbed him twice, killing him.

Ronan's screams of pain were also court on CCTV camera as many of the properties on Mount Road had camera systems which picked up the incident.

Two youths, from Walsall aged 17 and 16, Josiah Francis, 21, and Joseph Whittaker, 18, both of Birmingham, are standing trial accused of his murder.