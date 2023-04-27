Britain’s poshest train setting out from Wolverhampton to carry special coronation headboard

The train will carry a specially-made coronation headboard

Instead of just “The Northern Belle” it will say “King Charles III, God Save the King” for the trip over the spectacular Settle-Carlisle line.

A spokesman for the 1930s-style Pullman train said: “We are proud to celebrate this royal occasion in British history and we know our passengers will be too.

“Our trains will carry this special headboard on every journey until May 5 when King Charles takes his place on the throne.”

The steel-made headboard will be attached to the front of a vintage Class 40 locomotive which was once the pride of British Rail’s diesel fleet.

Built at the Vulcan factory in Newton-le-Willows, Lancashire, more than 60 years ago they used to haul express trains on the West Coast Main Line between London and Scotland.

Saturday’s train should have been operated by steam locomotive Tangmere, but unfortunately the former Southern Region engine suffered serious valve problems last week.

Engineers have been working round the clock to repair the damage, but a spokesman for the Northern Belle said: “Sadly they won’t be able to fix it in time for this weekend.

“Obviously we are disappointed but we are sure passengers will still have a wonderful trip, especially as the train will be carrying the coronation headboard for the first time.

“It will be a really historic occasion that they will remember for the rest of their lives.”

The Northern Belle, once part of the iconic Orient Express group, was described as “the grand dame of luxury travel” by actor Bill Nighy on Channel 5’s The World’s Most Scenic Railways programme.

And last year readers of Condé Nast Traveller magazine voted it ninth most luxurious train in the world – beating all its British rivals as well as Canada’s Rocky Mountaineer and India’s famous Maharajah Express.

Although this weekend’s trip will not be steam-hauled, the Northern Belle will be pulled by Flying Scotsman later this year on a once-in-a-lifetime journey from York to Edinburgh.

Fares on the train start at £295.