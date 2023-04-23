Notification Settings

Apartment blocks plan for derelict site near Wolverhampton retail park

Twenty flats have been lined up as part of a new set of apartment blocks on scrub land next to a major city retail park.

The plot on Rookery Street has been derelict for more than 20 years
Developers have submitted plans for a two and three-storey housing scheme on land at Rookery Street in Wednesfield, which backs onto Sainsbury's on Bentley Bridge Retail Park.

The proposals have been put forward to Wolverhampton Council by Mr O S Singh and Thorne Architecture.

They would see the 1,820 sq m plot taken over by a set of red brick blocks featuring a total of 20 two-bedroom apartments and parking.

The site is the former home of a community hall but has been derelict since it closed down in 2001.

An artist's impression of the scheme on Rookery Street

Redevelopment of the site would bring to an end a long-running battle to bring it back into use, which has seen a number of schemes fall by the wayside.

The most recent one was in 2010, when council chiefs granted outline permission for two apartment blocks containing 22 flats and a ground floor retail unit.

However, no work ever took place and the planning permission expired.

A statement accompanying the plans said residential development remained an "appropriate" use of the land.

