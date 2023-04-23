Apartment blocks plan for derelict site near Wolverhampton retail park

Developers have submitted plans for a two and three-storey housing scheme on land at Rookery Street in Wednesfield, which backs onto Sainsbury's on Bentley Bridge Retail Park.
The proposals have been put forward to Wolverhampton Council by Mr O S Singh and Thorne Architecture.
They would see the 1,820 sq m plot taken over by a set of red brick blocks featuring a total of 20 two-bedroom apartments and parking.
The site is the former home of a community hall but has been derelict since it closed down in 2001.
Redevelopment of the site would bring to an end a long-running battle to bring it back into use, which has seen a number of schemes fall by the wayside.
The most recent one was in 2010, when council chiefs granted outline permission for two apartment blocks containing 22 flats and a ground floor retail unit.
However, no work ever took place and the planning permission expired.
A statement accompanying the plans said residential development remained an "appropriate" use of the land.