Planned car meet at Wolverhampton bar sparks concerns from residents

The Garden Bar in Wolverhampton is planning a car meet for May 1. Photo: Google.

Drivers have been invited to attend the car meet and BBQ at The Garden Bar on Birmingham New Road at 1pm on Monday, May 1.

The bar is encouraging owners of vintage vehicles, super cars, and modified vehicles to attend and show off their motors to other petrolheads.

However since the event was advertised, residents living nearby have expressed their concerns over the event including noise, disruption and the possibility of racing.

The event posted advertised on the bar's Facebook page

Andy Morris, who lives on Grosvenor Road, said: "I think the main concern here is over how many cars will turn up. Obviously the noise and disruption could be great and the Birmingham New Road could be blocked up.

"I know it is only supposed to be a meet but the worry is what if racing starts afterwards. It would be good to get some reassurance over this."

Catherine Molineux, who lives on Woodcross Street, added: "I think as long as it is organised and there aren't too many cars it would be ok, but I do feel worried about the crowds that could turn up as it is on a Bank Holiday and the possibility of any trouble happening afterwards."

Others have taken to Facebook to express their concerns, such as: "No doubt Dovedale will be a race track" and "there really isn't any space for a car meet around here."

One nearby resident said: "It's like a race track up our street 24/7, I'm fed up with it. It shouldn't be allowed so close to a family estate surely?"

Another said: "I'm sick of these boy racers. Laburnum Road is always a race track, it is frightening."

"It's an accident waiting to happen", another added, "last time there were super cars around here it was like a race track.

"They were speeding all up Dovedale and up past the shops sideways and all up by the cemetery they left loads of skid marks in the road."