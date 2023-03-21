'Scam' roadworks hardship scheme leaves Wolverhampton traders in the lurch

Businesses say trade has been decimated by long-running roadworks on Victoria Street

Wolverhampton Council set up a grant scheme after traders on and around Victoria Street said their businesses were being destroyed by pedestrianisation works that have seen the route carved up for the past 15 months.

But of more than 50 businesses that appealed for support only five have received payments, with others forced to permanently shut down due to loss of revenue.

Traders told the Express & Star that to qualify for a grant they had to prove they had posted a loss between two periods. But the first period included several months when most of them had to close due to lockdown restrictions.

It is understood that the businesses that each received payments of £5,000 in December included an opticians, a butchers and an off licence – all of which were allowed to trade during Covid restrictions.

One trader told the E&S: “They have made it almost impossible to claim from for any business that had to close during the lockdown.

“While all this has been going on some places have already shut down and others won’t last much longer. The support from the council since this scheme started has been non-existent.”

Councillor Simon Bennett, deputy leader of the opposition Conservatives, said: “The circus that businesses have been put through by the council just to try and get a small amount of lost revenue back is disgraceful. It has been a shambles from start to finish and it is clear the council has no intention of supporting any of the businesses down there.

“To use a period of lockdown as a benchmark period to compare turnover is an absolute scam.”

A Wolverhampton Council spokesperson said "the whole point" of investing in the west of the city centre was to create "better public spaces that help us bring more visitors to the city".

"This area badly needs investment and is exactly the successful model adopted in nearby Leicester where regeneration work is underpinned by investment in public realm," the spokesperson added.

"We acknowledge that the works may have had an impact on traders and whilst the council have no legal obligation to support, we are committed to doing so and have demonstrated that with the funding we have allocated to business support reviews and an events programme for the year ahead – in and around Victoria Street – to drive footfall.

"We continue to have conversations with businesses in the area as we consult on how best to support them.”