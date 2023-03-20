Notification Settings

West Midlands flood rescue team heading to storm-hit Malawi

By Deborah HardimanWolverhamptonPublished:

A 27-strong flood response team from West Midlands Fire Service are to travel to Malawi after storms swept the country causing widespread devastation.

UKISAR volunteers training

The death toll has risen to more than 500 after Cyclone Freddy struck the south east African state and neighbouring Mozambique for the second time this month.

Last month the team provided support when a major earthquake struck in Turkey.

West Midlands Fire Service, Chief Fire Officer Wayne Brown said: "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the devastating cyclones that have swept across several countries.

"Just four weeks after our volunteers were part of the international response to the earthquakes in Turkey they are once again preparing to help another nation in dire need.

"UK ISAR volunteers from the West Midlands will provide a search and rescue flood response. As always, we are extremely grateful to them for answering the call and they will receive all necessary support during their deployment. We will also be keenly focused on their health and wellbeing upon their return, having been involved in two deployments so close together.”

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

