West Midlands flood rescue team heading to storm-hit Malawi

UKISAR volunteers training

The death toll has risen to more than 500 after Cyclone Freddy struck the south east African state and neighbouring Mozambique for the second time this month.

Last month the team provided support when a major earthquake struck in Turkey.

West Midlands Fire Service, Chief Fire Officer Wayne Brown said: "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the devastating cyclones that have swept across several countries.

"Just four weeks after our volunteers were part of the international response to the earthquakes in Turkey they are once again preparing to help another nation in dire need.