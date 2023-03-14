Wolverhampton bus station's ticket and travel advice shop to close next month

Wolverhampton bus station. Photo: Google

The store – known officially as a "travel centre" offering tickets and travel advice – will shut on April 1 after leaders decided to make "changes to the way we serve our customers".

But they have said staff will continue to be in and around the bus station to help customers face-to-face from 8am to 6pm Monday to Saturday.

The closure, by Transport for West Midlands, comes after National Express West Midlands closed its travel shops at Dudley, Walsall and West Bromwich bus stations in October 2021.