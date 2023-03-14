Notification Settings

Wolverhampton bus station's ticket and travel advice shop to close next month

By Thomas Parkes

A travel shop at Wolverhampton bus station will permanently close at the start of next month but staff will still be around to help, chiefs have said.

Wolverhampton bus station. Photo: Google

The store – known officially as a "travel centre" offering tickets and travel advice – will shut on April 1 after leaders decided to make "changes to the way we serve our customers".

But they have said staff will continue to be in and around the bus station to help customers face-to-face from 8am to 6pm Monday to Saturday.

The closure, by Transport for West Midlands, comes after National Express West Midlands closed its travel shops at Dudley, Walsall and West Bromwich bus stations in October 2021.

The Wolverhampton store will be open this week from 8.30am to 3pm to Saturday, from March 20 to March 25 at 8.30am to 5.30pm, and March 27 to March 31 from 10am to 4pm.

