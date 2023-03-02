More than 10,000 people sign up to exclusive Wolverhampton fitness scheme

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal

The city has been selected to pilot the Better Health: Rewards project to help residents to eat better and get fit, whilst claiming a number of rewards.

And now latest figures have shown over 10,000 have downloaded the app and signed up with thousands of free fitness trackers also being distributed.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: "We've had a fantastic response to the launch of the Better Health: Rewards pilot here in Wolverhampton, with thousands of people having already signed up.

"If that includes you, thanks very much for being part of this important pilot and I hope you enjoy earning some fantastic rewards over the next few months.

"If you haven't yet signed up, and you are over 18 and live in Wolverhampton, then there's still time to do so, because you have until the end of March to register. Remember, it’s free, and you can earn at least £40 worth of rewards. We’ll even send you a free fitness tracker if you need one.

"All you need to do is download the Better Health: Rewards app from your app store, register your details and order your free fitness tracker if needed, and very soon you'll be taking personalised challenges, collecting points and earning rewards."

People must be aged 18 and over to get started and then download the app, which can be synced to their fitness tracker which they can claim for free.

The app will generate personalised health goals for every participant – such as increasing their step count or eating more fruit and vegetables – with people able to earn points for completing these challenges which they can swap for rewards to spend with major retailers like Sainsburys, Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Argos or M&S, for passes to gyms and leisure centres across Wolverhampton including the council's WV Active leisure centres, or for money off family days out.