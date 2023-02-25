Solemn service held in Wolverhampton to mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine

More than 100 people gathered in St Peter’s Square

The first anniversary of the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine brought more than 100 people to St Peter’s Square in Wolverhampton in a show of solidarity for Ukraine and the people of the war-torn country.

Members of the Ukrainian community from across the city mixed with councillors, civic dignitaries, MPs and Mayors as they gathered outside Wolverhampton Civic Centre.

It was a colourful scene, with blue and yellow flags flown and people wearing traditional clothing for the occasion, while Ukraine folk music was played and sung by those from the community.

There was a feeling of sadness that the anniversary was even having to be marked a year on, but also feelings of defiance and pride in the spirit of the people of the country and their efforts to repel the Russian attacks.

After a two-minute silence led by bells from St Peter’s Church, the Ukrainian national anthem was played and the flag lifted to fly outside the Civic Centre, with those able to singing with passion and pride.

The strong feelings continued with passionate speeches by the Deputy Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Michael Hardacre and by chairman of the Ukrainian Youth Association Mychajlo Fedyk.

Councillor Hardacre said he and the rest of the city stood shoulder to shoulder with the Ukrainian community and said the city stood firm in upholding and protecting shared beliefs in the values of democracy and freedom.

He also decried the Russian invasion, asking how, in the 21st century, it could be allowed to happen and spoke of the challenge for humanity and its response to the humanitarian crisis.

Mr Fedyk spoke for seven minutes without looking at any notes, speaking about how the city of Wolverhampton had become the greatest ally of the Ukrainian nation through its response and solidarity with the community.

He said: “I’d like to thank Wolverhampton, from the Mayor to the councillors and all the people as you have stood with Ukraine through this difficult time and, for us Ukrainians, we know that we are not alone in this horror. Every day, Ukraine is defending the integrity of Europe and we continue to pray and stand because we are resilient and we fight for the future of our children as we don’t want them to suffer and raise arms like this generation.”

Ukrainian Youth Association chairman Mychajlo Fedyk spoke at the gathering

All three Wolverhampton MPs were in attendance – South West MP Stuart Anderson, North East MP Jane Stevenson and South East MP Pat McFadden all saying it was sad to be marking such an anniversary, but uplifting to see the response of the Ukrainian community.

Mr Anderson said: “I am very humbled to see what the country has done and what Wolverhampton has done to support the Ukrainian people and we must continue to support them.

“They have been through so much and it’s a sad fact that it is a year gone and we are still here, so we’ve got to see it through to the end of this.”

Mr McFadden said: “Who would have thought we’d have seen this in Europe again and I’m here today because all of us, right across politics, have been so supportive of the fight of the Ukrainian people and what they’ve done.

“The Ukrainian community are mourning people who have died and been killed in this war, so we pay our respects to that, but express our admiration at the fight of the Ukrainian people.”

Ms Stevenson said: “It’s vital that the UK continues to stand with Ukraine and we know that we are feeling the impact from the war, but we must continue to show solidarity with the people.

“I think the Ukrainian community have been fantastic through this and I’m really proud of them, with this event today being so well attended, which means a lot to everyone.”

The Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street was also in attendance and he said it was really important to be in Wolverhampton to mark such an important anniversary.

He said: “We must stand with the citizens of Ukraine, but we must also stand for the principles that have defined life in Britain to centuries, so that’s why I was determined to stand with my colleagues today.