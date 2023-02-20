Major plans for Wolverhampton city centre expected to be rubber-stamped this week

An artist's impression of what Lichfield Street will look like

Bosses have outlined a string of improvements for Lichfield Street, Queen Square, Princess Square and Darlington Street in the latest round of city centre works.

It comes after the controversial pedestrianisation works around Victoria Street which have come under fire from traders, with some businesses closing for good.

The new scheme will include wider footpaths, more bus and coach stops to serve the Grand Theatre, a two-way continuous cycle route and other improvements.

It will be discussed – and likely to be signed off – at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, before detailed design works March – with a business case submitted the same month to secure £9.5million from the West Midlands Combined Authority’s City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS) fund.

A decision on whether the funding has been secured will be made in the new financial year. The scheme will also be funded through £3 million Towns Fund with other funding also being sought, aside from the CRSTS.

Councillor Steve Evans, cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: “We want people to enjoy our city centre from the moment they arrive, and our public realm improvements will be transformational.

“They will deliver real, tangible benefits for businesses, residents and visitors to our city centre, supporting the development of our events strategy.

“Studies have shown that cities that have seen an increase in footfall post pandemic have done so by diversifying their offer away from pure retail to experiential activities through events and attractions and by improving public spaces to create the infrastructure for these activities as well as enhanced walking, cycling and dwell space.

“Our streets will be given a whole new lease of life, making them much more attractive and inviting, which will help to drive more footfall to businesses – boosting the local economy.