Image shows how multi-million pound makeover plans will transform Wolverhampton

A view of how a tree-lined Lichfield Street could look with wider pavements and more cycle routes through the city

Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet should rubber stamp the designs for the works to re-shape Lichfield Street, Queen Square, Princess Square and Darlington Street.

The plans include tree-lined wider footpaths which will help cafes and pubs to offer more outdoor seating.

There will be an increased number of bus stops and coach stops to serve the Grand Theatre, a two-way continuous cycle route, one-way bus and taxi access (westbound) and the creation of new and improved events spaces. If the proposals are approved on Wednesday, a detailed design will be formulated and a contractor will chosen to complete the £12.5 million scheme.

Work on the first two phases of the city centre improvement programme in the Victoria Street and Civic Halls areas are expected to be completed by the end of March.

Councillor Steve Evans, Cabinet Member for City Environment and Climate Change, said: “We want people to enjoy our city centre from the moment they arrive, and our public realm improvements will be transformational.

“This will deliver real, tangible benefits for businesses, residents and visitors to our city centre, supporting the development of our events strategy.

“Studies have shown that cities that have seen an increase in footfall post pandemic have done so by diversifying their offer away from pure retail to experiential activities through events and attractions and by improving public spaces to create the infrastructure for these activities as well as enhanced walking, cycling and dwell space.

“Our streets will be given a whole new lease of life, making them much more attractive and inviting, which will help to drive more footfall to businesses – boosting the local economy.”