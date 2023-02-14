Man jailed after multiple attempts to break into cars

Christopher Parker was jailed for 16 weeks. Photo: West Midlands Police

Christopher Parker was jailed for 16 weeks at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 9 after admitting three counts of interfering with vehicles on Cornwall Road in Tettenhall.

The 50-year-old, of Woodhouse Road in Tettenhall, was seen walking up the drives of homes at around 6.30am on Thursday, 2 February, and pulling at car door handles, but the cars were all securely locked and Parker left the street.

West Midlands Police was alerted and officers spoke to residents and reviewed CCTV footage from around the area, with one of the local team from the Tettenhall neighbourhood policing team, identifying Parker.

He was arrested on Wednesday, February 8 from an address in Wolverhampton and whilst in police custody, he admitted three counts of interfering with vehicles.

Detective Sargent Louise Stafford, of Wolverhampton CID, said: "Working with our colleagues on the neighbourhood teams, Parker is now behind bars.

"Car crime is upsetting for anyone who suffers at the hands of people who believe it's okay to take vehicles.