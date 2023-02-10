Violent Wolverhampton bully who terrorised ex-partner physically and emotionally jailed for four years

Paul Woodward was jailed for four years

Paul Woodward was sentenced to four years and four months for coercive and violent behaviour at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

The tattooed 34-year-old was caught after police officers noticed worrying signs in his relationships during a routine house visit after an argument between the pair in May 2021.

The court heard that when finally alone Woodward's partner revealed the extend of her nightmare, which had lasted months and culminated in him stamping on her chest and grabbing her throat.

She even jumped from a moving car to escape his attacks and despite being seriously injured Woodward refused to take her to hospital but drove her home to abuse her further.

Woodward, of Shelley Road, Wolverhampton, banned her from using her mobile phone without him being present to monitor her calls, wouldn’t leave her at her home on her own.

He even forced her to attend work with him and prevented her from having contacting her family and wouldn’t even allow her to go to the bathroom on her own, the court was told.

Woodward was found guilty of causing actual bodily harm and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship. He is also now subject to a 10-year restraining order.

PC Wayne Harris said: “Paul Woodward was a manipulative, domineering and violent individual, whose pattern of coercive and abusive behaviour towards his partner left her traumatised, living in fear for her safety and feeling isolated after being cut off from her family and friends.