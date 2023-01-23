Loving daughter goes extra mile for cancer charity

Charlotte Maher, Rebecca Maher and Vanessa Maher-Smith celebrate the success of Rebecca's charity run with their father Tony

Rebecca Maher from Seisdon near Wolverhampton has been walking and running throughout January as part of Prostate Cancer UK's Run the Month: Marathon Edition.

The challenge asks those taking part to run, cycle, walk and swim a marathon distance of 26.2 miles across January, with all proceeds going towards the charity's ongoing battle to fight and find a cure for Prostate Cancer.

The 43-year-old said she wanted to give something back to the charity which helped her father Tony after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer a few months, having had no symptoms.

She said: "It was difficult to start with when we found out that Dad had cancer as even though we got the diagnosis and were told it was treatable, it felt very difficult and we had to work out what to do next.

"However, we have had so much support from New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton and from Prostate Cancer UK itself and I wanted to do something to thank them for helping dad the way they did."

Ms Maher said she had been running on a treadmill at home, as well as going for walks, and had already completed 36 miles by January 22.

She said: "I'd only set myself a total of £100, but I've already raised £300 so far, so any more that people can donate would be much appreciated."

Tony Maher said he was on the mend after more than 20 sessions of radiotherapy and the 71-year-old said it was wonderful to have the support of his family and charities such as Prostate Cancer UK.

He said: "It's wonderful, absolutely amazing to see anyone doing anything to help anybody else in this world and it's wonderful to see my daughter putting herself out there to do something.

"When I got the diagnosis, I had massive mental health issues as the consultant gave me those words I never wanted to hear of cancer, but I've had a massive support system from my family, the doctors and the charity, who have been superb."