Art school ready to celebrate special anniversary

The Sense of my Screaming Skin is one of the many pieces on display

To celebrate its 170th anniversary, Wolverhampton School of Art is collaborating with Wolverhampton Art Gallery to produce the exhibition Valuable Conversations.

In the exhibition, current staff members, all established artists, explore the work of their predecessors, former tutors, and students at the school.

Each artist and tutor selected a painting, sculpture or print from the gallery’s collection that inspired them to respond to, with 19 newly created works are exhibited alongside the works that inspired them.

Wolverhampton School of Art has been at the centre of the city’s creative and industrial activity since 1853.

Industrial Unit Bilston is one of the contemporary pieces on view

It started out as The School for Practical Art for Wolverhampton and South Staffordshire, opening in 1853 on the outskirts of Chapel Ash as one of the first purpose-built municipal art schools to be established.

Throughout its 170 years of education, the school has produced many famous artists and designers, who went on to become important figures internationally.

Alumni from recent years include artists Cornelia Parker and Claudette Johnson, graphic designer Trevor Beattie, founder of Dezeen Marcus Fairs, ceramicists Jacqui Poncelet, John Higgins, John Wheeldon and Tony Bennett, and glass artists Heike Brachlow, Elliot Walker and Chris Day.

Wolverhampton Council Deputy Leader and cabinet member for City Economy, Councillor Stephen Simkins, said: “We have a long history of creativity in the city, and it is fantastic that this exhibition showcases it.

“The connection between Wolverhampton Art Gallery and Wolverhampton University remains strong and this exhibition celebrates that relationship.

“We want to showcase art and make art accessible for all!”

Valuable Conversations opens on Saturday, January 21 and closes on Sunday, April 16.