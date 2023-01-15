Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock 'snaps up Wolverhampton factory to turn it into flats'

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is engaged to footballer Andre Gray, who hails from Wolverhampton

The popular singer is believed to have splashed the cash on the historic Eagle Works building, on the corner of Great Brickkiln Street and near to the city centre.

It has been reported she snapped up the property alongside her fiancé, Wolverhampton-born footballer Andre Gray, under their company G&A Organisations Limited.

The pair, who partly live in Greece, are hoping to expand their property empire through the building which has been earmarked for 50 flats, The Mirror has said.

The newspaper also reports they have been laying foundations for their business by buying a place in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, which they plan to use for an Airbnb.

Footballer Gray is listed as a director of G&A Organisations Ltd on Companies House, the Government's registrar of companies. He started his career at Wolves' academy before moving to Shrewsbury Town's academy before making four senior appearances for them. He was loaned to AFC Telford United before going on to play for the likes of Burnley, Watford and Queend Park Rangers.

The striker – alongside the Little Mix singer – moved to Greece in August last year, with Leigh-Anne moving part-time, when Gray signed a four-year contract with Super League side, Aris FC.

Plans were approved to convert the historic Eagle Works, on the corner of Great Brickkiln Street and Alexandra Street, into 48 flats last year by council bosses.

Since it was built more than 100 years ago the three-storey property has been home to the Reliance Hemp and Flax Mill and also housed a mattress and textile factory, a bicycle factory and a brass and gun metal foundry.

Much of the building, which was locally listed in 2001, is unoccupied and falling into disrepair. Eagle Works Wolverhampton Ltd now applied to convert the premises into a mixture of self-contained one, two and three-bedroom apartments and studio flats.

The property is located approximately a third of a mile from the city centre, close to Sainsbury’s in Raglan Street, near Penn Road, and The Gym Wolverhampton adjacent to the supermarket.